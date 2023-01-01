Ask the Doctor
1 teen dead, 2 recovering after another teen fired gun into truck

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By Doug Warner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) - The Idabel Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) assist with a homicide investigation that happened around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 at the Catfish King restaurant.

According to OSBI, a fight between two teenagers in a group of teenagers took place at 2501 Southeast Washington Street in Idabel. One of the teens involved in the altercation reportedly went to get a gun and fired off shots into the air. A group of teenagers then got into a truck and as they were leaving, the juvenile with the gun shot into the truck, shooting three of the teens.

One teenager was killed while the second teenager was hit and is being treated at a Tyler, Texas hospital say officials.

A third teenager had a graze wound.

According to the hospital, two of the teens are 19 years old, and the other teen is 14.

The suspect is in custody, but due to the fact that everyone involved is a minor, no names are being released at this time.

The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision. The OSBI is working together with the FBI, Idabel Police Department, and the Choctaw Nation.

Once the investigation is done, a report will be forwarded to the appropriate prosecuting attorney to file charges.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

