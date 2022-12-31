Tracking a severe weather threat for Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It has been a beautiful day today with highs reaching the upper-60s and low-70s just like we planned. Plenty of sunshine but we have some cloud cover moving in as expected. Tonight, lows will drop to the low-50s with increasing clouds, it will be a lovely night to ring in the New Year. Please take notice of neighborhood pets and protect them from the noises of the fireworks.

Tomorrow, a little cloudier and a little warmer with highs in the mid-70s. There is a tiny chance for an isolated sprinkle but I wouldn’t cancel plans over them. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the 50s and 60s as cloud cover continues increasing.

Monday showers and storms are likely and severe weather is looking likely too. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the ArkLaTex under an enhanced risk for severe weather. That is a 3 out of 5 risk on the numerical scale. They have been keeping a close eye on Monday for several days now and confidence is decently high, even 3 days out, that severe weather is going to happen. All modes are on the table with damaging wind gusts and tornadoes being the main threats we’re watching for. Download the KSLA First Alert Weather App and turn on notifications. Timing for the storms looks to be in the afternoon and around peak commuting times.

