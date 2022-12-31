Sunny last day of 2022; stormy weather on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! There is some fog out there this morning so be mindful of that when traveling, we should see that lift by around 10 AM. Highs today will get near the 70-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will pass, the ski will look like a summer day, just won’t be as hot. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow, a little more cloud cover and a tiny chance for an isolated light shower. Highs in the mid-70s are expected as we warm up ahead of the next weather maker on Monday. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s again.

Monday sees showers and thunderstorms are likely, this is for the second day of the New Year. Highs will reach the low-70s and severe weather is on the table, all modes. Right now timing looks to be through the afternoon and into the evening hours, this is something you need to be aware of early so you can prepare. We will have more details this evening.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.