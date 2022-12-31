Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Sunny last day of 2022; stormy weather on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! There is some fog out there this morning so be mindful of that when traveling, we should see that lift by around 10 AM. Highs today will get near the 70-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will pass, the ski will look like a summer day, just won’t be as hot. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow, a little more cloud cover and a tiny chance for an isolated light shower. Highs in the mid-70s are expected as we warm up ahead of the next weather maker on Monday. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s again.

Monday sees showers and thunderstorms are likely, this is for the second day of the New Year. Highs will reach the low-70s and severe weather is on the table, all modes. Right now timing looks to be through the afternoon and into the evening hours, this is something you need to be aware of early so you can prepare. We will have more details this evening.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year
One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
2 teens, 1 adult arrested for deadly shooting in Vivian
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed

Latest News

Tracking storms Monday
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Severe weather possible Monday
Quiet New Year’s weekend, but stormy weather is back next week
Warm start to 2023
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Severe weather possible Monday
Jeff's Friday afternoon weather update