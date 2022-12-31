SPD searching for man that tried to break into liquor store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man that was caught on a surveillance camera, trying to break into Apollo Liquor.

The attempted break in at the liquor store at 5932 Linwood Avenue happened on Dec. 10. Officers were able to collect surveillance footage and have released still images in hopes that the community can help identify the man.

A man attempted to break into Apollo Liquor, and now SPD is looking for him. (SPD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the SPD at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300.

A man attempted to break into Apollo Liquor, and now SPD is looking for him. (SPD)

Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.