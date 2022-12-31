Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish family was alarmed to discover what they captured on their doorbell camera, which was a porch pirate, stealing a package by their front door just days after Christmas.

Marcus Alonzo said the video showed a man stealing a package from his family’s home in broad daylight on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

“Two days ago, a porch pirate drove up all the way to the front of our house and left out of his car. Then, he jogged up to the front of our house and grabbed the package and immediately ran back. He put open his trunk, put it in there, and then drove off,” said Alonzo.

Alonzo said his family then turned the video into the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“It was only around 11:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. when we came back home that we realized the package was missing. Then, we had to go to the sheriff’s office around 12 in the morning,” he explained.

Alonzo said he couldn’t believe this had happened during a season known for holiday cheer.

“If you’re going to do that, why this time? It’s Christmas, it’s time for sharing. You know that’s not sharing. I just want to bring this whole situation to light because we don’t want this to happen again.”

KSLA News 12 reached out to the BPSO. They said they are still working on finding the porch pirate.

If you have any information regarding the theft, you can call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.

RELATED STORY Law enforcement looking for package thief caught on surveillance camera

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.