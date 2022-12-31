Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

At least 6 hurt after shooting near central Phoenix, police say

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.
By Kit Silavong and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning at a business near central Phoenix.

Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix police said at least six men were found shot when officers arrived at 19th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m.

Phoenix fire took some of the victims to hospitals. However, police learned that some victims left the shooting scene and walked to hospitals before officers arrived.

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.

Bower said it is not clear if the shooter is among those who are being treated in the hospital or left the scene.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year
One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
2 teens, 1 adult arrested for deadly shooting in Vivian
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed

Latest News

Matthew Edgar arrested after being on run for nearly a year
Matthew Edgar captured after being on run for nearly year
Ukrainian soldier Vasyl Khomko, 42, meets his daughter Yana and his wife Galyna, left, at the...
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
Russian missiles take no holiday in Ukraine.
Ukraine: Kyiv hit by missiles on New Year's Eve