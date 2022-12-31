Hit-and-run against bicycle on Linwood Avenue; 1 woman injured, 1 man fighting for life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle crashes into two people on a bicycle and flees, leaving the two victims injured.

On Dec. 29, at 12:30 a.m., Shreveport Police Department (SPD) patrol officers responded to a dispatch to a major hit and run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street. When officers arrived they found a man and woman laying in the road.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment by the Shreveport Fire Department. The woman’s condition is non-life-threatening, however, the man is in a life-threatening condition.

Due to the severity of the crash, SPD crash investigators were notified and launched an investigation. They have identified the hit-and-run vehicle as a burgundy Chevrolet or GMC SUV that will have front-end damage due to the impact of the bicycle the two victims were traveling on. It may also be missing a fog light.

Detectives are asking that all area auto collision repair shops and citizens be on the lookout for a vehicle that matches the description they have released. Anyone with identifying information can call Shreveport Police Crash Investigators at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit tips via their app, P3Tips. Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for crimes.

