Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station.

On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.

The man’s condition is currently considered non-life-threatening.

The man refused to give any information except that he was dropped off by a black Nissan.

SPD detectives are currently investigating.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

