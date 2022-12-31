Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

1 victim dead after violent carjacking leads to shooting

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot to death after armed men force him and his girlfriend out of their vehicle.

On Dec 31 at 1:42 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting at the 3200 block of Knight Street. When they arrived they discovered that a man and his girlfriend were sitting in a 2017 black Nissan Ultima in the parking lot when two men in ski masks approached armed with handguns.

The suspects ordered the man and his girlfriend out of the vehicle, upon exiting the car the male victim exchanged gunfire with the suspects and was shot several times.

After the shooting, the suspects took the victim’s car and fled the scene.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

If you have any information that could lead to solving this case, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year
One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
2 teens, 1 adult arrested for deadly shooting in Vivian
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed

Latest News

Matthew Edgar arrested after being on run for nearly a year
Matthew Edgar captured after being on run for nearly year
Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road
The Bossier City Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man seen on...
Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out
The Bossier City Police is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man seen on...
Law enforcement looking for package thief caught on surveillance camera