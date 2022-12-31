1 victim dead after violent carjacking leads to shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot to death after armed men force him and his girlfriend out of their vehicle.

On Dec 31 at 1:42 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting at the 3200 block of Knight Street. When they arrived they discovered that a man and his girlfriend were sitting in a 2017 black Nissan Ultima in the parking lot when two men in ski masks approached armed with handguns.

The suspects ordered the man and his girlfriend out of the vehicle, upon exiting the car the male victim exchanged gunfire with the suspects and was shot several times.

After the shooting, the suspects took the victim’s car and fled the scene.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

If you have any information that could lead to solving this case, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300.

