Woman born on Christmas Day celebrated turning 102 this year

Sadie Susie Green, of South Carolina, turned 102 years old on Christmas Day. She was born in 1920. (Source: WCSC)
By Ann McGill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - As families and friends gathered for Christmas, a South Carolina woman had another special occasion to celebrate.

Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas Day. Green was born on Dec. 25, 1920, in Ravenel.

Green currently lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek. Staff told WCSC that she grew up in Charleston and called that area home for 70 years.

The South Carolina resident has four children and 14 grandchildren.

Staff members at the assisted living facility said Green has also inspired a couple of recipes known as Sadie’s bread pudding and Sadie’s choice pound cake.

