A wet end to 2022; Saturday will be nice

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday, and all Fridays are happy Fridays!! We have a very wet start to the day with heavy rain being a problem overnight for all of us. An areal flood watch is in place for a large portion of the ArkLaTex thanks to all this rain. Highs today will be cooler than yesterday, the mid-60s. The rain is to begin tapering off as the sun begins to rise and the rest of the day will only see isolated rain chances. Lows tonight will drop to the 50s.

Tomorrow, a little warmer with a lot more sunshine. Highs in the upper-60s are expected for the last day of 2022 but it will still be quite wet out there thanks to all the rain from last night and this morning. Not much else to discuss. If you’re going out tomorrow, temperatures will be in the 50s as we ring in the new year.

We start off the year very nice with highs in the mid-70s on Sunday. Monday, we are looking at likely showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center is keeping an eye on Monday for a chance of severe weather. Cooler temperatures move in late next week.

