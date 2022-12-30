Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Tips to help with holiday sales returns

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 18% of sales are returned from the Christmas season, here’s how you can get through the process smoothly.

According to the Better Business Bureau, this season was a good holiday season financially. Both big and small businesses reported good sales, but with those sales come returns.

Tips to help with the sales return process:

  • Look up the store’s return policy.
  • Make sure you have I.D. and a receipt upon return.
  • Be friendly and explain why you want to return the product.
  • Double-check that you have all the parts and accessories with the product.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
1 dead after shooting in Vivian
Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981
SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an...
Waffle House employee fights off intruders with his own gun, police say
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80

Latest News

INTERVIEW: SPD teaches KSLA how hard it is to pass a sobriety test
SPD shows how hard it is to pass sobriety tests when drunk
Tips for after-Christmas sales returns
With Holiday shopping comes holiday returns
Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6
Pastor Roshada Thompson releases new single
Haynesville native Pastor RoShada Thompson’s new single ‘I Give You glory’ streaming on all platforms