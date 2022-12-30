Tips to help with holiday sales returns
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 18% of sales are returned from the Christmas season, here’s how you can get through the process smoothly.
According to the Better Business Bureau, this season was a good holiday season financially. Both big and small businesses reported good sales, but with those sales come returns.
Tips to help with the sales return process:
- Look up the store’s return policy.
- Make sure you have I.D. and a receipt upon return.
- Be friendly and explain why you want to return the product.
- Double-check that you have all the parts and accessories with the product.
