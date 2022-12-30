Tips to help with holiday sales returns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 18% of sales are returned from the Christmas season, here’s how you can get through the process smoothly.

According to the Better Business Bureau, this season was a good holiday season financially. Both big and small businesses reported good sales, but with those sales come returns.

Tips to help with the sales return process:

Look up the store’s return policy.

Make sure you have I.D. and a receipt upon return.

Be friendly and explain why you want to return the product.

Double-check that you have all the parts and accessories with the product.

