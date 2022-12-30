Ask the Doctor
Sabine Parish deputy dies while vacationing with family in Colorado

Deputy Adam Nelson, 26
Deputy Adam Nelson, 26(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of one of its deputies.

Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, died Dec. 29 after suffering some sort of medical event while vacationing with his family in Colorado. Nelson had been with the sheriff’s office almost three years, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says.

“Adam was deeply committed to his job and the success of the sheriff’s office; he inspired all of us to push ourselves to our full potential,” said Chief Deputy Brad Walker.

Nelson started his career with the sheriff’s office as a correctional officer, then became a patrol deputy, and quickly joined the Sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team and Special Operations Group. Nelson was also part of the ATF’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Federal Task Force.

