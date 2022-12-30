Quiet New Year’s weekend, but stormy weather is back next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll ring in 2023 on a warm and quiet note. The calm weather won’t last long into the new year with storms and possible severe weather making a return on Monday.

Cloudy skies will hang on into tonight. A few showers may pass through, but any rain that falls is expected to be on the light side. Temperatures will settle back through the 50s this evening and into the upper 40s to low 50s in most areas by morning.

Clouds will quickly clear around sunrise Saturday leaving us with mostly sunny conditions for the last day of 2022. Temperatures will be pleasantly mild with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Your New Year’s Eve plans Saturday evening will not see any weather impacts. A few clouds may push in, but no rain is expected. Look for temperatures in the mid to upper 50s at midnight. By Sunday morning we’ll drop back into the upper 40s to low 50s again.

New Year’s Day will see some clouds moving back in, but also expect some sunshine at times. We’ll be very mild to start off 2023 with afternoon temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s.

Our next weather maker will bring showers and storms back during the day Monday and continuing into Monday night. The risk of severe weather will return as well with all hazards looking possible including damaging wind, large hail and perhaps a few tornadoes. Look for updates on the severe weather potential throughout the weekend. Temperatures Monday will be warm again with highs in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll dry out starting on Tuesday with quiet, but gradually cooler weather settling in the rest of the week. Mainly sunny skies are back by midweek with high temperatures in the 50s to around 60 and morning lows in the 30s and 40s expected.

Have a great New Year’s weekend!

