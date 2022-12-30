Pipes burst, causing damage at Louisiana Tech student housing

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Despite the warnings of cold weather, pipes in seven student housing units at Louisiana Tech University burst due to the sudden drop in temperature.

Officials at Louisiana Tech had been keeping an eye on the weather before the Christmas holiday. Louisiana Tech’s Executive Director of Communication says students were made aware of the possible drop in temperature.

“The week of Christmas, we knew that the weather was going to be unseasonably cold,” said Smith. “We let our students know before they went home for the break to crank their heaters up so that we could hopefully mitigate some of the effects of this.”

Officials with the university contacted Servpro as soon as they were aware of the damage due to water pipes bursting.

“We have had them here since Christmas Eve,” said Smith.

Insurance is covering the damage to the building, but students should have renters or home insurance to cover any of their belongings.

Servpro Production Manager Tyler Cook says that they are working quickly to address the issue before student return.

“So we’re seeing damage in a lot of different places. We’re seeing damage in walls and floors and ceilings,” said Cook.

He also says that they are seeing losses all through the ArkLaMiss.

“We’re seeing large losses in many of the areas surrounding areas-- Monroe, West Monroe, Ruston, Jonesboro, Winfield, El Dorado,” said Cook.

He also says anyone that has experienced water damage should address it as soon as possible and reminds others of some things to prevent these issues from happening.

“So not addressing water damage can lead to surface growth in your home or business, which can lead to health issues,” said Cook. “Your two top things are keeping your faucets running, just a small steady stream, not just dripping, but a small steady stream, and also keeping your pipes covered.”

Contact your insurance company to start a claim to get the process started if needed.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.