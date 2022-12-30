Nashville hospital investigating data breach within computer system

NASHVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - Howard Memorial Hospital leaders in Nashville, Ark. say on Dec. 4, they became aware of suspicious activity within their computer network. Officials believe data was stolen.

An investigation is underway to determine the impact this situation will have on patients, and current and former employees. According to officials, an outside cybersecurity specialist has been called in to help with the investigation.

Hospital leaders would not talk with us on camera Friday, Dec. 30, but in a written statement, officials said the types of information potentially impacted for patients include names, contact information, Social Security Numbers, health insurance information, and for employees, it could include direct deposit information.

Officials say they’re also working to review existing policies and procedures, and that they plan to implement additional administrative and technical safeguards to further secure the information in the system.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.