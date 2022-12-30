Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Nashville hospital investigating data breach within computer system

Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville, Ark.
Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville, Ark.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - Howard Memorial Hospital leaders in Nashville, Ark. say on Dec. 4, they became aware of suspicious activity within their computer network. Officials believe data was stolen.

An investigation is underway to determine the impact this situation will have on patients, and current and former employees. According to officials, an outside cybersecurity specialist has been called in to help with the investigation.

Hospital leaders would not talk with us on camera Friday, Dec. 30, but in a written statement, officials said the types of information potentially impacted for patients include names, contact information, Social Security Numbers, health insurance information, and for employees, it could include direct deposit information.

Officials say they’re also working to review existing policies and procedures, and that they plan to implement additional administrative and technical safeguards to further secure the information in the system.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
1 dead after shooting in Vivian
Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981
SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed
Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an...
Waffle House employee fights off intruders with his own gun, police say

Latest News

Matthew Edgar arrested after being on run for nearly a year
Matthew Edgar captured after being on run for nearly year
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water advisory lifted in Shreveport; others remain in effect
Boil advisories lifted
Boil advisories lifted
Former Sabine County DA ‘ecstatic’ Mathew Edgar arrested
Former Sabine County DA ‘ecstatic’ Mathew Edgar arrested