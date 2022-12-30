Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals

Convicted killer and most wanted fugitive was on the run for nearly two years
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar((Source: Sabine County Sheriff's Office))
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - After disappearing for two years, Matthew Edgar was captured by the U.S. Marshall Service on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m.

Edgar was convicted of killing his girlfriend back in 2020. He bonded out of jail and ran away during the trial.

He was taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
1 dead after shooting in Vivian
SPD is looking for alleged wallet thieves.
SPD asking for the public’s help finding alleged wallet thieves
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981
SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel

Latest News

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981
SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Shreveport neighborhoods over Christmas; activist group speaking out
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours