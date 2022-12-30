Longtime Navy vet picking up the pieces after devastating house fire in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Navy veteran who spent nearly 30 years in the service is picking up the pieces after losing his home in a fire.

Dalton Hall says his grandfather, Harvey Hall, 78, has Parkinson’s, and losing his home has been devastating. The fire happened in the 800 block of Highway 160 near the Macedonia area on Dec. 27.

Harvey Hall, 78, and his grandson, Dalton Hall (Dalton Hall)

Rain finally put the fire out after it burned for two days. Hall was able to make it out of the house safely, but now, he has lost everything, including years and years worth of memories, his remote activated assistance wheelchair, all of his exercise/rehab equipment, and all of his medications (which have since been replaced for free by the pharmacy).

Harvey Hall, 78, lost everything in this house fire, which happened Dec. 27, 2022 near Magnolia, Ark. (Dalton Hall)

