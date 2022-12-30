Ask the Doctor
Longtime Navy vet picking up the pieces after devastating house fire in Magnolia

By Doug Warner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Navy veteran who spent nearly 30 years in the service is picking up the pieces after losing his home in a fire.

Dalton Hall says his grandfather, Harvey Hall, 78, has Parkinson’s, and losing his home has been devastating. The fire happened in the 800 block of Highway 160 near the Macedonia area on Dec. 27.

Harvey Hall, 78, and his grandson, Dalton Hall
Harvey Hall, 78, and his grandson, Dalton Hall(Dalton Hall)

Rain finally put the fire out after it burned for two days. Hall was able to make it out of the house safely, but now, he has lost everything, including years and years worth of memories, his remote activated assistance wheelchair, all of his exercise/rehab equipment, and all of his medications (which have since been replaced for free by the pharmacy).

