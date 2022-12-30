Furry Friends Friday: Kitten brothers, Kalec and Asara wiggle into our hearts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Animal Services brings in two adorable orange tabby brothers to meet KSLA staff.

On Dec. 28, we celebrated Furry Friends Friday a little early with Kalec and Asara, two adorable kitten brothers looking for new homes.

Kalec and Asara’s mom, dad, and sister are also at the shelter needing adoption. The family that had them could no longer take care of them, so sadly they had to surrender them.

The siblings are around 6 months old, maybe a little younger, and are super fun with a lot of wiggly energy.

You can meet any possible new furbabies at the CPAS shelter, at 1500 Monty Street. You are also encouraged to bring along your pet for a meet and greet to be sure things will work out.

