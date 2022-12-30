Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Furry Friends Friday: Kitten brothers, Kalec and Asara wiggle into our hearts

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Animal Services brings in two adorable orange tabby brothers to meet KSLA staff.

On Dec. 28, we celebrated Furry Friends Friday a little early with Kalec and Asara, two adorable kitten brothers looking for new homes.

Kalec and Asara’s mom, dad, and sister are also at the shelter needing adoption. The family that had them could no longer take care of them, so sadly they had to surrender them.

The siblings are around 6 months old, maybe a little younger, and are super fun with a lot of wiggly energy.

You can meet any possible new furbabies at the CPAS shelter, at 1500 Monty Street. You are also encouraged to bring along your pet for a meet and greet to be sure things will work out.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
1 dead after shooting in Vivian
Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981
SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed
Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an...
Waffle House employee fights off intruders with his own gun, police say

Latest News

Furry Friends Friday: Two adorable tabby brothers wiggle into our hearts
Furry Friends Friday: Kalec and Asara wiggle into our hearts
INTERVIEW: Financial advisor gives financial tips to start strong in 2023
Financial advisor visits KSLA; tips to start new year off strong
INTERVIEW: Financial advisor gives financial tips to start strong in 2023
INTERVIEW: Financial tips to start 2023 strong
INTERVIEW: SPD teaches KSLA how hard it is to pass a sobriety test
SPD shows how hard it is to pass sobriety tests when drunk