Former Sabine County DA ‘ecstatic’ Matthew Edgar arrested

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday after the capture of Matthew Edgar.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Edgar was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service. Edgar was immediately taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing by the court, the sheriff’s office said. He has been on the run since January of this year.

Kevin Dutton, the former District Attorney for the 1st Judicial District of Texas tried Edgar’s case and said he is happy to see justice for the family.

“I was really excited to learn that he had been apprehended, I thought all along that he was very close, pretty ecstatic, I think now justice for the family and for Ms. Lewis the victim in the case, that’s what we’ve wanted all along, so he’s going to go away for 99 years,” Dutton said.

Edgar was on the run for 11 months and two days before being captured Thursday.

“My gut feeling was he didn’t go far, he had to have help to stay away that long,” Dutton said.

Dutton went over the appellate process and said Edgar now has no options to appeal since he was a fugitive.

“The appellate process in a criminal case is just like any other criminal case, he had 30 days from the date of judgement to file an appeal, but because he was considered indigent, the county court appointed him an appellate lawyer and an appeal was filed, pursuant to the Texas rules of appellate procedures though, a fugitive basically waives his rights to appeal and one of the last things I did in office is file a motion to dismiss that appeal in the court of appeals dismissed it so he has no appellate options at this point in time, there may be some writs and things like that they may can file but as far as the appellate process from the trial, he doesn’t have that anymore,” Dutton said.

RELATED: Man convicted of murder after walking away from Sabine County courthouse back in custody

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.