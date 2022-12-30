Ask the Doctor
Financial advisor visits KSLA; tips to start new year off strong

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Financial Advisor Jody Bluitt is sharing his advice on how to start the new year off strong financially.

On Dec. 30, Jody Bluitt, financial advisor, tells us we should be aware of all things that affect our personal income and not be afraid to take a look in the mirror, even if we would like to ignore our financial problems.

Three rates will help you look at your money, your cash flow, and look at where your money is going for you.

  • First is the burn rate or spinning rate, which is your living expenses. The burn rate is things like grocery bills and gas. Calculate your burn rate and divide it and your personal income, this will reveal how much you are spending each year. The burn rate average is 50-70% when you make below $100k. This usually decreases the higher your personal income is.
  • Then is the debt rate, this is where mortgages and car notes come in. Take this total and divide it by your personal income. This reveals how much of your money goes outside of your house to someone else. The low for this is 10-15%, the average is 20-30%, and 40% is high.
  • Then finally, your savings rate. The average to save is 10-30% and 20% is ideal. Savings are important for our future or when we are in a bind, so don’t forget to save!

