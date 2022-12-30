Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says

A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Once the couple realized they were not going to their requested destination, police say they attempted to exit the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle demanded their cell phones and the victims complied and fled, the NOPD says.

It’s the second incident this week in the heart of the French Quarter as visitors arrive for college football’s Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State and New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday.

On Wednesday, a 29-year-old man died after being shot at the corner of Bourbon and Toulouse Streets in broad daylight. The NOPD says the victim had been shot multiple times around 1:47 p.m. He was transported to a hospital where he died, according to Hans Ganthier, commander of the NOPD’s Eighth District.

The 16-year-old perpetrator of the fatal shooting was apprehended a few blocks away on Rampart Street by officers from the Eighth and First districts, Ganthier said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
2 teens, 1 adult arrested for deadly shooting in Vivian
Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981
SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year

Latest News

Matthew Edgar arrested after being on run for nearly a year
Matthew Edgar captured after being on run for nearly year
Deputy Adam Nelson, 26
Sabine Parish deputy dies while vacationing with family in Colorado
Harvey Hall, 78, lost everything in this house fire, which happened Dec. 27, 2022 near...
Longtime Navy vet picking up the pieces after devastating house fire in Magnolia
One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
2 teens, 1 adult arrested for deadly shooting in Vivian
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water advisory lifted in Shreveport; others remain in effect