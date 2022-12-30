Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.(file)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield.

Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street.

The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center where the doctor pronounced her dead. Dr. James Lee, Winn Parish Coroner, claimed the infant had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body, resulting in her death.

Winnfield City Police and Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the case, which led to the arrest of the infant’s 11-year-old sibling. The juvenile’s charges have not been officially released. The sibling’s name cannot be released due to their age.

The juvenile is in custody and was scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 27, 2022. The Judge has not authorized the release of information regarding the juvenile’s hearing.

Along with the juvenile, four adults were also arrested:

  • Jakeithra Starks, 26
  • Laquetta Thomas, 36
  • DeKarian Starks, 24
  • Malia Snowden, 19

The adults were charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and booked into the Winnfield City Jail, then transferred to the Winn Parish Detention Center.

A bond was placed for each adult at $400,000.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
2 teens, 1 adult arrested for deadly shooting in Vivian
Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981
SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year

Latest News

Matthew Edgar arrested after being on run for nearly a year
Matthew Edgar captured after being on run for nearly year
Deputy Adam Nelson, 26
Sabine Parish deputy dies while vacationing with family in Colorado
Harvey Hall, 78, lost everything in this house fire, which happened Dec. 27, 2022 near...
Longtime Navy vet picking up the pieces after devastating house fire in Magnolia
One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
2 teens, 1 adult arrested for deadly shooting in Vivian
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water advisory lifted in Shreveport; others remain in effect