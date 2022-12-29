Ask the Doctor
Zwolle man already under probation arrested for allegedly having guns, large amount of drugs

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - A Louisiana probation and parole agent went to perform a compliance check and allegedly discovered a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the suspect’s home.

On Dec. 28, a Louisiana probation and parole agent attempted to arrest Larry Maurice Malmay, 46, after reportedly discovering drugs and a shotgun in his house.

The agent arrived at Malmay’s residence on Fuller Lane to perform a probation compliance check. While talking at the door with Malmay, the agent allegedly smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from his home. Malmay admitted to the agent there was a shotgun under his mattress. The agent then attempted to handcuff Malmay, but he pulled away and ran from the residence into the nearby woods.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff Tactical Narcotics Team, Patrol Deputies, and K-9 units were dispatched to the scene to search for Malmay.

Sheriff K-9, Kay, with handler Sgt. Nick Sandel discovered and captured Malmay.

Malmay had approximately $4680 cash in his pockets when he was arrested.

Inside his residence, Malmay had a .410 shotgun, a loaded 9mm, possibly marijuana, methamphetamine, alprazolam, oxycodone, diazepam, and amphetamine, alongside clear baggies and a measuring scale.

Malmay was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

Charges:

  • 2-counts Possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies.
  • 2-counts Illegal carrying of weapons (while in possession of CDS)
  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana)
  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule II (meth)
  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule IV (alprazolam)
  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule IV (diazepam)
  • Possession of schedule II (D-amphetamine)
  • Possession of schedule II (oxycodone)
  • Possession of schedule II (hydrocodone)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Second or subsequent offenses.

