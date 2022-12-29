Warm and wet Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! It’s a wet morning this morning with some scattered showers across the ArkLaTex to start your day. It is very warm out there this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Highs today will reach the low-70s with cloudy skies throughout the day. We are tracking some showers and storms that will move into the region later this afternoon. There is a slight chance for some severe storms, the main threat being flash flooding, don’t be surprised if a severe warning pops off. Tonight, lows will upper-50s with showers continuing into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, some sunshine is expected but late in the day, we will see rain chances ramping up once again. Highs will reach the mid-60s, staying very warm in the ArkLaTex going into the new year. The heaviest of the rain will not move in until late in the day. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-50s, a little cooler.

More shower and thunderstorm chances move in Monday and there is another chance for severe storms that day, as of now it is a little too far out for specifics but the Storm Prediction Center is keeping an eye on Monday. Warm temperatures continue through the rest of the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.