Warm and unsettled weather as we head into 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Warmer than average weather will continue into the new year, but so will rain and storm chances. Severe weather is a possibility as well, especially by early next week.

Showers and storms will continue to increase across the area heading into this evening. An isolated stronger storm capable mainly of producing some gusty wind is possible, but the overall severe weather threat looks low. Heavy rain will be bigger concern for much of the area with up to 3 inches of rain possible before winding down overnight. Temperatures will settle back into the upper 50s tonight. The chance for rain is near 100% for most of the ArkLaTex.

We’ll wake up to a few spots of light rain Friday, but the heavier downpours will be gone. Clouds will linger through the day with a few more showers possible during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. The chance for rain is around 40%.

Dry weather is back just in time for your New Year’s weekend plans. Saturday will start off cloudy, but look for sunshine coming in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sunday is looking quiet as well with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm on the first day of 2023 with highs in the low to mid 70s expected.

Another weather maker arrives Monday bringing more showers and storms with it. In addition to more heavy rain, severe weather will also be a threat again. Temperatures will be warm again with highs in the low 70s.

We’ll quickly dry out as we head toward midweek with some sunshine and slightly cooler weather settling back in. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and may cool a little more into the upper 50s by Thursday. Mornings will be chilly again with overnight lows falling back into the 40s.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.