Two people who lost relatives to gunfire come together through dreadlocks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gun violence is an unfortunate occurrence, but in this case, two people who lost relatives to shootings were able to come together for something positive.

Danika Thomas is a native of Springhill, La. She opened Twisted with Bee, a hair salon, in honor of her son Jaylen Thomas. He was a rising football star, who was shot and killed in 2017.

Now Thomas wants to pay it forward to a child in Shreveport that lost his mother to gun violence.

Jalecia Jennings was shot and killed on Easter of 2021, leaving behind nine children. Now one of her sons has received a blessing through Thomas.

“We had been invited by Martha from Moms on a Mission to attend the Christmas party that they were having for [the kids], and I was unable to make it, and I noticed one of the kids that was in the group with his siblings had locs,” said Thomas.

She drove from SpringHill to Shreveport to do the boy’s dreadlocks, which had gone untouched since his mom’s death.

“That was the only thing that he had from his mom because that was their thing that they had started, was his hair; so, I told him that as long as he wanted to keep that hair, he had a loctician, and it would be free of charge,” according to Thomas.

This is just one of many blessings the family has received because of Moms on a Mission being at the forefront to help the family this year.

“I’m just thankful for the community coming in to help these kids,” said Thomas.

The president of Moms on a Mission said there are more efforts to come in the new year.

