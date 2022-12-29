Ask the Doctor
Texarkana fireworks business prepares for New Year’s

Many celebrate with fireworks, and it’s important to know just how dangerous they can really be.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - In 2021, the availability of fireworks was a big concern for citizens across the nation, but this holiday weekend, it’s not an issue in the ArkLaTex region.

Customers are preparing for an explosive weekend as the New Year rolls in; the New Year’s Eve holiday is one of the busiest times of the year for the fireworks industry. Stateline Fireworks has stores throughout the ArkLaTex. Ken Carpenter, the owner, says they’re geared up for a big season.

“This year, we have more product than we’ve had in the last three years; all of our locations are jammed up full, [and] we are stacking them deep and selling them cheap,” said Carpenter.

Also bringing in the New Year with fireworks is Denver Reynolds and other members of Full Gospel Tabernacle of Texarkana. They picked up items for the fireworks display at their church.

“Well, we got one here for three minutes, and I’m thinking for about a five-minute show, so we are trying to make it as pretty as we can make it for them,” said Reynolds.

Although fireworks are fun to set off and pretty to look at, safety is a concern for local law enforcement agencies. Texarkana Arkansas Police Department spokesman, Less Munn, said residents should be aware of the laws at their location governing the use of fireworks. He said most of all, showing respect for their neighbors is important.

“Be aware of other people’s property. Be aware of animals in the area, and be aware of our veterans that suffer PTSD. That’s a big concern for them this time of year. We ask people to be respectful to our officers this year, and hopefully we won’t have any issues,” said Munn.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

