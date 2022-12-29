SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man accused of rape.

Police say back on May 19, officers were called out to make a report about the sexual assault of a juvenile. The victim was reportedly taken to a hotel and sexually assaulted by Christopher McKnight, 41.

Detectives later secured a warrant for McKnight’s arrest on a charge of second-degree rape.

Police say McKnight’s last known address was in Baton Rouge.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to McKnight’s arrest. Call 318-673-7373 to leave an anonymous tip.

