SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man accused of rape.
Police say back on May 19, officers were called out to make a report about the sexual assault of a juvenile. The victim was reportedly taken to a hotel and sexually assaulted by Christopher McKnight, 41.
Detectives later secured a warrant for McKnight’s arrest on a charge of second-degree rape.
Police say McKnight’s last known address was in Baton Rouge.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to McKnight’s arrest. Call 318-673-7373 to leave an anonymous tip.
