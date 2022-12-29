Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel

Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981
Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man accused of rape.

Police say back on May 19, officers were called out to make a report about the sexual assault of a juvenile. The victim was reportedly taken to a hotel and sexually assaulted by Christopher McKnight, 41.

Detectives later secured a warrant for McKnight’s arrest on a charge of second-degree rape.

Police say McKnight’s last known address was in Baton Rouge.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to McKnight’s arrest. Call 318-673-7373 to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD is looking for alleged wallet thieves.
SPD asking for the public’s help finding alleged wallet thieves
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Negligent homicide case in Natchitoches; 1-year-old dies on Christmas day
1-year-old dies; man, woman accused of negligent homicide
Water boil advisories remain in place Dec. 27, 2022
Boil water advisories remain in ArkLaTex in wake of hard freeze

Latest News

Water boil advisories remain in place Dec. 27, 2022
Boil water advisories remain in ArkLaTex in wake of hard freeze
One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Vivian
The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the...
Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6