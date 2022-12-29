Police looking for package thief caught on surveillance camera
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man seen in surveillance video, whom they say stole a package off of a porch.
According to officials, the theft happened on Dec. 28 around 5 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Candle Wood Boulevard in Dogwood South in Haughton. The man is identified as a Black male with long braids, wearing white and yellow tennis shoes. Detectives think he was driving a black Chevy Malibu.
If you have any information regarding the theft and the identity of this man, call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.
