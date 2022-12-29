Police looking for package thief caught on surveillance camera

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man seen in surveillance video, whom they say stole a package off of a porch.

According to officials, the theft happened on Dec. 28 around 5 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Candle Wood Boulevard in Dogwood South in Haughton. The man is identified as a Black male with long braids, wearing white and yellow tennis shoes. Detectives think he was driving a black Chevy Malibu.

A man is seen on surveillance stealing a package, and info about him is wanted by police. (KSLA)

If you have any information regarding the theft and the identity of this man, call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.

