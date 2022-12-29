Justin’s Kindness Project connects families in need with medical equipment no longer in use

Ask the Doctor
Justin’s Kindness Project connects families in need with medical equipment no longer needed
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - After the death of 30-year-old Justin Mowery of Diboll, his father, Jerry Mowery, said it was difficult to look at the medical equipment left behind.

“You remember what it was used for, and it would remind me of my son. Essentially, it was kind of like a trigger,” said Mowery.

So, the family started up Justin’s Kindness Project. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items.

They teamed up with James Bledsoe, a physician assistant at Corrigan Medical Clinic. Bledsoe helped by finding five families to which the Mowerys donated wheelchairs, walkers and a hospital bed. The electric wheelchair was donated to a Corrigan man whose wife had to help him get around.

“His poor wife was having to push him around everywhere; he didn’t have any independence at all. Same thing that was going on in our lives, and it changed their lives,” Mowery said.

Durable medical equipment like these items is very costly, said Bledsoe.

“They’re exorbitant, to the point nobody can afford them.”

Bledsoe said a standard wheelchair can cost up to $3,000 and prices only keep going up.

“When you’re on a fixed budget, that’s completely out of the ballpark.”

The Mowery family said the project has helped them heal during their grieving process, and they’re glad to be helping others.

“That made us so happy, that we were able to affect someone in a positive way,” said Mowery.

For more information on Justin’s Kindness Project, click here.

