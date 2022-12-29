Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Haynesville native Pastor Roshada Thompson’s new single ‘I give you glory’ streaming on all platforms

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Haynesville native and pastor, who has been involved in ministry for over 20 years, is releasing a new gospel single, “I give you glory”.

Pastor RoShada celebrates her new single that will be streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Prime Music, and Pandora. Thompson tells us the title of the new song is very personal to her.

“In different circumstances and situations in life, you know you still have to learn how to glorify god no matter what you are going through.”

Roshada Thompson started ministry at just the age of 19-years-old as a psalmist and Sunday school teacher in Bastrop, Louisiana. Then at the age of 27, she began ministry as an Evangelist and was licensed on June 4, 2006. She is a teacher, song, poetry, play writer, and recording artist.

To discover more about Pastor Roshada Thompson, visit her site at https://roshadathompson.com/.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD is looking for alleged wallet thieves.
SPD asking for the public’s help finding alleged wallet thieves
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte changes mind, declaring for 2023 NFL Draft
Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez, 16.
SPD looking for 16-year-old runaway
Water boil advisories remain in place Dec. 27, 2022
Boil water advisories remain in ArkLaTex in wake of hard freeze

Latest News

Pastor Roshada Thompson releases new single
INTERVIEW: Roshada Thompson talks about the recording of the single
INTERVIEW: SPD crash investigators talk about drunk driving, demonstrate breathalyzer test
INTERVIEW: SPD crash investigators talk about drunk driving, demonstrate breathalyzer test
Pastor Roshada Thompson releases new single
INTERVIEW: Pastor Roshada Thompson talks about her new single
Shreveport-Bossier to be represented in 2023 Rose Parade
Shreveport-Bossier represented on 2023 Rose Parade float