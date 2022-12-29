Haynesville native Pastor Roshada Thompson’s new single ‘I give you glory’ streaming on all platforms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Haynesville native and pastor, who has been involved in ministry for over 20 years, is releasing a new gospel single, “I give you glory”.

Pastor RoShada celebrates her new single that will be streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Prime Music, and Pandora. Thompson tells us the title of the new song is very personal to her.

“In different circumstances and situations in life, you know you still have to learn how to glorify god no matter what you are going through.”

Roshada Thompson started ministry at just the age of 19-years-old as a psalmist and Sunday school teacher in Bastrop, Louisiana. Then at the age of 27, she began ministry as an Evangelist and was licensed on June 4, 2006. She is a teacher, song, poetry, play writer, and recording artist.

To discover more about Pastor Roshada Thompson, visit her site at https://roshadathompson.com/.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.