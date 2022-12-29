Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Energy company ordered to refund millions of dollars to customers, officials say

The Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) was pleased with two recent decisions that found System Energy Resources, Inc. (“SERI”), an Entergy subsidiary,
By Rian Chatman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) was pleased with two recent decisions that found System Energy Resources, Inc. (“SERI”), an Entergy subsidiary, overcharged customers.

According to officials, customers were being overcharged for years and now SERI owes millions of dollars.

SERI overbilled customers served by Entergy Louisiana, LLC, Entergy New Orleans, LLC, and Entergy Arkansas, LLC, officials said.

Reports show the company has to pay $160 million to Entergy Louisiana customers, $190 million to customers served by Entergy New Orleans, and $241 million to Entergy Arkansas customers.

The LPSC, Council, and APSC said they are surprised by Entergy’s announcements over the last week that no more refunds are due on the uncertain tax positions and consider it blatantly inaccurate. No fair reading of either decision could support Entergy’s interpretation.

“For reasons unknown, Entergy is attempting to mislead its consumers, investors and the public regarding the consequences of FERC’s findings of unjust and unreasonable conduct by SERI,” said LPSC Chairman Lambert Boissiere.

In a discussion, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (”FERC”) rejected each of SERI’s arguments to justify its failure to reduce rate base for the taxes collected from customers, officials added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after child custody exchange on Christmas Day turns violent
Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
A teen girl was grazed by a bullet Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 after some sort of argument led to a...
Teen grazed by bullet after early morning argument in Shreveport
Water boil advisories remain in place Dec. 27, 2022
Boil water advisories remain in ArkLaTex in wake of hard freeze

Latest News

A mother of 9 was shot and killed and another mom who also lost a son to gun violence gifted a...
Two people who lost relatives to gunfire come together through dreadlocks
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
1-year-old dies; man, woman accused of negligent homicide
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Justin’s Kindness Project connects families in need with medical equipment no longer needed
Justin’s Kindness Project connects families in need with medical equipment no longer in use