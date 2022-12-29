Director of Shreveport Water & Sewerage Dept. says old, outdated system is to blame for city’s water problems

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The director of the Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department spoke to KSLA Thursday, Dec. 29 about the city’s water issues caused by the hard freeze over Christmas weekend.

FULL INTERVIEW

Director William Daniel said beginning the afternoon of Christmas Eve, the water system became overloaded with demand due to breaks in the infrastructure and many homes and businesses with broken pipes. This caused a drop in pressure in the system, and when that pressure drops below 20 psi, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) requires that a boil advisory be issued.

The city has been under a systemwide boil advisory since Christmas weekend.

Daniel said water samples were collected Thursday morning and are being analyzed by the lab. Results will then be reported to LDH Friday morning, and if those samples are clear, the boil advisory will be lifted. Daniel said they’re confident the boil advisory will be lifted Friday, Dec. 30.

Daniel went on to say that the city’s issues are because the water infrastructure is very old and past its usefulness. He said the system is 80-years-old, and may be as much as 30 years past its useful lifespan. It’s something the city needs to address, he said.

“It’s not a problem that popped up in this administration or the previous one. It’s a generational issue of not taking care of your assets. Unfortunately, we’ve reached the point where the system is so fragile that this kind of weather disrupts people’s lives,” Daniel said.

Daniel said the department knows where its oldest lines in need of replacement are, and that those lines are “ready for imminent failure.” However, he said the department does not have the funds to make the repairs/replacements. He said the department is only funded by the fees it collects, and does not receive any money from the city’s general fund. Daniel also said it isn’t just pipes that needs replacing, but also meters and remote sensing equipment.

“Serious upgrades need to be made to make it a modern system,” he said.

The director also placed some blame on the citizens of Shreveport, saying two recent failed bond elections kept the department from receiving funding to make necessary upgrades. He said the department was hoping that after the serious winter storm in February of 2021, citizens would approve money for the water department... but that didn’t happen.

Daniel said he has already spoke to the city’s newly elected mayor, Tom Arceneaux, about these infrastructure issues. He said he looks forward to seeing possible solutions.

