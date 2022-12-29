City of San Augustine asks residents to conserve water after major leak

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The City of San Augustine is asking residents to conserve as much water as possible after a major water leak.

According to the city, there is a 16-inch water main transmission line with a major leak in the City Lake addition. The city said they have crews on the way for the emergency repair. Currently, they are pumping as much water as they can to the towers so customers will have water until they are required to turn the valves off feeding the 16-inch.

Chris Anding, San Augustine’s water superintendent, said getting the line repaired is vital for the city.

“Right now, this is the only line that feeds that tower up there,” Anding said.

This leak comes after many water woes for the city during the freeze that rolled into East Texas last week.

“We lost pressure in one of our tanks, we lost water, we had a pump malfunction,” Anding said. “Just things that are weather-related that you have to deal with.”

But, Anding isn’t sure that the weather is the culprit for the leak in the line, which was built in 1956.

“Our city has about a 65-year-old infrastructure,” Anding said. “We spent a lot of money the last several years to upgrade our system. To try and get it up, you know, but it takes a lot of money.”

Right now, the city is already at work to remedy the aging line, with a $3 million grant approved to replace three miles of pipe.

They’ll be looking to accept a bid for the construction in February or March next year.

“It’s going to be a new transmission line run to the water plant down 2213 to the towers to replace this line,” Anding said.

Anding said the failing infrastructure might need more care put into it than that to make the city’s water system run without issues.

“We’ve got 29 miles of water pipe. You can spend a billion dollars and still not be able to do it all,” Anding said.

The city hopes to have the leak patched up later on Wednesday night; they are still under a boil water notice.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.