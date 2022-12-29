Antisemitic flyers distributed in Shreveport neighborhoods over Christmas; activist group speaking out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is speaking out after antisemitic flyers were distributed in multiple Shreveport neighborhoods over the Christmas weekend.

The Shreveport Police Department says it’s aware of the situation. The department gave KSLA the following statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28:

“We do have two reports on file in the Broadmoor neighborhood back on December 11. We have communicated with our local synagogues and their security staff and made them aware. According to our detectives, this is happening nationally and the papers/flyers are the same or similar to others across the nation. We encourage our citizens to contact their local law enforcement agencies if they find any flyers on their property or in their mailbox.”

On Thursday, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a resident who received one of the flyers, and two teenagers who made it their mission to go around their neighborhood and pick up the flyers so nobody would have to see them.

Carol Westbrook Patrick with the ADL says the group distributing the flyers is called the Goyim Defense League. She says they’re an antisemitic, white supremacist group.

FULL INTERVIEW:

“GDL efforts are designed to attract publicity in an effort to further their antisemitic ideology. Participants use images and video of their street actions and propaganda distributions, as well as media and citizen reports about their activities to create online content and raise money.”

The ADL says from 2021 to 2022, the amount of propaganda distributed by the group more than doubled.

The ADL is encouraging people to report antisemitic, biased, or discriminatory incidents online here.

