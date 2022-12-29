Ask the Doctor
18-year-old charged for reportedly having child porn videos on his phone

Edilson Emil Marin, 18, of Bossier City, La.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An 18-year-old from Bossier City has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Edilson Emil Marin, 18, was initially arrested on a warrant after investigators got a tip that he had child porn images on his phone. During the investigation, officials say they found three pornographic videos involving prepubescent juveniles on Marin’s phone. Marin was then arrested and charged with three counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Marin was booked into the Bossier Max facility; his bond was set at $60,000.

The case is still under investigation, officials say. Anyone with information about this case, or any other case involving child porn, should call the sheriff’s office at 318-965-2203.

