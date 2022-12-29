Ask the Doctor
1-year-old dies; man, woman accused of negligent homicide

Child’s death happened Christmas Day in Natchitoches
(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A 1-year-old is dead and two adults are charged with negligent homicide in connection with the child’s death.

It was 4:22 p.m. on Christmas Day when Natchitoches police officers responded to a medical emergency at Natchitoches Thomas Apartments in the 500 block of North Street, authorities said. There they found the child unresponsive. After attempting several life-saving measures, the 1-year-old was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish coroner’s office.

Police detectives were called in to further investigate the child’s death. That led to 27-year-old Damian Jewett and 23-year-old Jocelyn Crenshaw, both of Natchitoches, being arrested on a charge of negligent homicide and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center early Monday morning.

“This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available,” says a Facebook post the department made Wednesday evening.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to call Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 238-3914.

You also can report a tip anonymously through Natchitoches Crime Stoppers. Use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential. The caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 if the information leads to the arrest of an offender.

