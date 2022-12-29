1 taken to hospital after shooting in Vivian

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a shooting in Vivian.

It happened Dec. 29 sometime before noon on W Atlanta Avenue between N Cypress and N Hickory streets. Officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office say one male victim was shot and taken to the hospital. At this time, it’s unclear how serious his injuries may be.

At least 10 units with the sheriff’s office responded to the incident, as well as EMS personnel.

