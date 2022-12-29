Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Vivian

One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a shooting in Vivian.

It happened Dec. 29 sometime before noon on W Atlanta Avenue between N Cypress and N Hickory streets. Officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office say one male victim was shot and taken to the hospital. At this time, it’s unclear how serious his injuries may be.

One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.(KSLA)

At least 10 units with the sheriff’s office responded to the incident, as well as EMS personnel.

As more details become available, this story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD is looking for alleged wallet thieves.
SPD asking for the public’s help finding alleged wallet thieves
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Negligent homicide case in Natchitoches; 1-year-old dies on Christmas day
1-year-old dies; man, woman accused of negligent homicide
Water boil advisories remain in place Dec. 27, 2022
Boil water advisories remain in ArkLaTex in wake of hard freeze

Latest News

Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981
SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel
Water boil advisories remain in place Dec. 27, 2022
Boil water advisories remain in ArkLaTex in wake of hard freeze
The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the...
Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6