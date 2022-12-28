Warming up into the New Year!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! A lovely day is ahead of us for your Wednesday! We are starting off pretty chilly with temperatures in the 30s when you’re heading out the door. Plenty of sunshine will be present today, with highs eventually reaching the mid-60s, which is well above average for this time of year and a huge swing in the other direction compared to just a few days ago. It will be a bit breezy today with a south wind up to roughly 12 miles per hour out of the south. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper-50s, staying very warm compared to past lows as clouds continue increasing overnight.

Cloudy skies tomorrow and the next weather maker moves in for your Thursday. Showers and storms return to the ArkLaTex along with building humidity. Highs in the 70s are possible tomorrow and because of the warmth and humidity, there is a slim severe chance. Showers and storms will begin moving in early and building through midday. A stronger, more organized line, will move through late in the day. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-50s.

We are staying warm with some shower chances going through the rest of the week with the New Years’ Weekend seeing warm temperatures and sunny skies. More rain chances move in next week.

