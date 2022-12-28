Warm and at times, stormy days ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Much warmer weather returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday and is expected to hang around for the rest of 2022 and the start of 2023. The milder conditions though will also be accompanied by some unsettled weather at times. Storms return Thursday and again early next week and could bring a risk of severe weather with them.

Clouds will continue to increase around the ArkLaTex tonight. Some showers are likely to develop as well. Temperatures will be very mild, only dropping back into the upper 50s to low 60s tonight.

Showers and a few storms will impact parts of the ArkLaTex Thursday morning. Rain and storms will become more widespread later in the afternoon and especially into the evening hours. There is a low end severe weather risk. Widespread severe weather isn’t likely, but a few stronger storms with gusty wind are possible by late afternoon. Despite the clouds and rain we’ll be very mild again with afternoon highs in the low 70s. The chance of rain will climb to 80% through the day.

Rain and storms will be most widespread Thursday evening. Rain totals could exceed 2 inches in some areas where heavy downpours are most persistent. The widespread rain will push out of the area by daybreak Friday.

Some lingering showers are expected on Friday, especially in the morning. One final wave of wet weather looks possible Friday evening, but rain should be gone for good in time for the weekend. Despite limited sunshine Friday temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The New Year’s weekend is looking great for your plans to ring in 2023. We’ll be mainly sunny and dry Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures are expect to climb back into the low 70s for the first day of the new year.

Another weather maker will arrive at the start of next week bringing scattered rain and storms with it. Once again we may see a risk of severe weather materialize. Temperatures will stay mild into early next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

