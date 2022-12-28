Town of Blanchard working to restore water service, get boil advisory lifted

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) — The Town of Blanchard distributed dozens of cases of bottled water to residents Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Jim Galambos said they have a couple cases left, so call Town Hall on Wednesday morning if you need drinking water.

Blanchard resident Ed Field said the problems extend beyond that.

“We’ve got drinking water. The thing is you don’t have water to use the toilet, you don’t have water to take a shower. You can’t wash the dishes.”

Field is one of the Blanchard residents who stopped by Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon to pick up some drinking water.

“It’s hard on life without water.”

The Caddo Parish town has been facing water issues since Friday, when the temperature first dipped to 8°, the mayor said.

“Customers’ service lines froze up and they couldn’t get water. Because of all the dripping from the faucets and breaks from the customers’ water lines, we lost pressure to our system very quickly.”

A boil advisory has been in effect ever since.

Galambos said he’s been doing what he can to fix the water issues.

“In the meantime, we’ve been driving around. When we find water leaks in people’s yards, we shut off their meters; and that’s helped a lot. And we’ve got pressure back today,” he said Tuesday.

Blanchard resident Laura Malone noticed. “We’ve had about half a stream the whole time, but today we’re back full force.”

Galambos said his town still is working to get the boil advisory lifted.

“We start sending samples to the state probably on Friday. And by Monday or Tuesday, we ought to hear back from them to lift the boil advisory.”

