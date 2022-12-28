Ask the Doctor
Texas authorities warn against drunk driving for New Years

By Brittney Hazelton and Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - During the holiday season, families gather and drinks are common, so Texas law enforcement agencies are warning against drinking and driving.

Texas law enforcement agencies are warning the community that there will be heavy law enforcement this weekend as they look for impaired drivers from now until the new year.

According to Texas authorities, every seven hours and 52 minutes someone dies on Texas Roads due to drinking and driving.

Drunk drivers could lose their driver’s license, face a fine of up to $30,000, or even face jail time.

If you need to get home after having a drink, find a sober driver to take you home or get an UBER or cab.

