SPD looking for 16-year-old runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is searching for a 16-year-old runaway who left her home with a very large black suitcase.

On Dec. 26, Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez, 16, left her home on the 7400 block of Greenleaf Road with a small brown backpack and a very large black suitcase. She hasn’t been seen since.

Hernandez is described as being 5′9″ tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Detectives are asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3.

