SPD asks publics’ help identifying suspect allegedly involved in string of burglaries

SPD is asking for assistance identifying this suspect.
SPD is asking for assistance identifying this suspect.(shreveport police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect from surveillance images.

Sometime between 11 a.m., Nov. 30, and 8 a.m. Dec. 1, a business on the 400 block of Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport was burglarized at least once. The burglary resulted in a large loss to the business.

Investigators of SPD were able to procure some footage from the burglary and have released still images from the video.

If you can help identify the individual in these images and anyone else who may be involved, please call SPD at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3.

