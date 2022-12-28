Ask the Doctor
SPD asking for the publics’ help identifying alleged wallet thieves

SPD is looking for alleged wallet thieves.(shreveport police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A juvenile dropped his wallet accidentally while getting a buggy then a man and woman are captured on surveillance stealing it.

On Dec. 11, just after 5:20 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. Reportedly, a juvenile victim was walking towards the buggy stall he pulled his front hand out of his shorts and accidentally dropped his wallet then went into the store.

Shortly after, video surveillance captured a man and woman approaching the area. The man picked up the victim’s wallet and looked inside before concealing it on his person. The suspects did not turn the wallet into store management or the police.

The wallet contained the victim’s identification card and an undisclosed amount of cash, and no attempt has been made to return it.

SPD is looking for alleged wallet thieves.(shreveport police department)

The suspects left in a gold-colored Plymouth van.

Shreveport Police are asking anyone who can help identify these individuals to contact them at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300#3

