Shreveport mayor-elect, council members to be sworn into office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux and the city’s seven council members will be sworn into office the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the Shreveport Convention Center, located at 400 Caddo St.

By law, the inauguration must be held 21 days from the date of the runoff. That election was held Dec. 10. Arceneaux, a Republican, bested state Sen. Greg Tarver, a Democrat, with 56.4% of the votes cast.

Three City Council runoffs also were decided Dec. 10. Three Democrats were elected: Gary Brooks in District B, Alan Jackson in District E and Ursula Bowman in District G.

On Nov. 8, Republican Jim Taliaferro finished first in a three-way race for the District C council seat. The incumbents in Districts A, D and F — Tabatha “Tab” Taylor, Grayson S. Boucher and James Edward Green — qualified unopposed for re-election.

Arceneaux is the first Republican to hold the office of Shreveport mayor since Robert W. “Bo” Williams’ term expired Nov. 24, 1998.

For a full list of election results, click here.

