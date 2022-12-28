Ask the Doctor
Sabine Parish drug arrest leads officers to meth and marijuana

By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 22, the Sabine Parish Sheriff Department made a drug arrest, resulting in finding approximately 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, almost 2 pounds of suspected marijuana, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Bacelis Brito Perry, 46, of Zwolle, La. had been investigated by the Sabine Parish Sheriff Tactical Narcotics Team for months before they were able to get a search warrant for his car and his house on Cherry Street.

Perry had a prior history of drug arrests over the last 25 years.

Perry was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for possession with intent to distribute schedule I (Marijuana), possession with intent to distribute schedule II (Meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and second or subsequent offenses.

Bond has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

