Louisiana’s Rose Parade float to spotlight 2 Shreveport mainstays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two Shreveport-Bossier City mainstays will be featured on the Louisiana Celebration Riverboat float during the Rose Parade on the morning of Monday, Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif.

The float will depict a Louisiana icon — the riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat – decorated entirely with flowers, leaves and seeds.

Among its riders will be Amber DeFatta, who’ll represent Shriners Hospital Shreveport. And walking in the parade will be Diane Sommers, the 57th president of the American Rose Society, which has its headquarters at the American Rose Center in Shreveport.

Shriners Hospital Shreveport was the first hospital established in the Shriners Children’s Hopsital system. It celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022.

The American Rose Society is an educational nonprofit working to promote the beauty, culture and preservation of the rose. The 118-acre Gardens of the American Rose Center is the largest park dedicated to roses in the United States and features more than 7,000 rose bushes and more than 400 types of roses.

“We are so thrilled that Shreveport-Bossier will be featured on a national stage,” Stacy Brown, president and CEO of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, said in a prepared statement. “This is the first time we have been invited to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade with the State of Louisiana and the lieutenant governor’s office. We are proud to feature two treasures from our area, Shriners Hospital for Children and the American Rose Center.”

The 2022 Academy of Country Music New Female of the Year winner and Louisiana music ambassador Lainey Wilson will perform mid-parade for millions of viewers.

“We’re excited to return to the Rose Parade to showcase all the ways you can Feed Your Soul in Louisiana. All of our riders are an excellent representation of the celebratory spirit of Louisiana,” Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. “We love a parade in Louisiana, and we will be kicking off Carnival season a few days early on Jan. 2 when our float rolls through the streets of Pasadena.”

In addition to DeFatta, the Premier Sponsor Riders and Louisiana Riders are:

Emily Leleux, Miss Scott Boudin Festival Queen IX,

Emma Rose Giddens, Miss Merry Christmas,

Kirstin Drozd, Louisiana Strawberry Queen,

Rose Hudson, Karnival Krewe de Louisiane,

Catherine Blondiau, Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival Queen,

Amber Hope Borne, Louisiana Cotton Queen LXVIII,

Emma Carter, Queen Dixie Gem Peach LXXI,

Jadyn Devillier, Gueydan Duck Festival Queen,

Jordan Fuqua, Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals Queen,

Jordan Ann Gallegos, 87th Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Queen,

Avery Claire Hebert, Louisiana Queen Sugar LXXIX,

Mary Laura Hunt, Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen,

Shelby Marie LaSalle, 85th Greater New Orleans Floral Trail Queen,

Leiton LeBlanc, 2022 Breaux Bridge Crawfish Queen,

Kaydee Meshell, Miss Zwolle Tamale Fiesta,

Kelsey Mire, Louisiana Pecan Festival Queen 54,

Allison Powell, 2022 Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Queen,

Gracie Reichman, Miss Louisiana America,

KT Scannell, Miss Louisiana USA, and,

Sadie Zaunbrecher, 85th International Rice Festival Queen.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.