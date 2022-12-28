Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene

CISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Two inmates who escaped from prison in Mississippi and later dumped a van believed to be used in the escape in an East Texas county are believed to have been spotted in the Abilene area.

Traverro Mcelroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were found to be missing during the headcount Sunday from the Raymond Detention Center in Raymond, Mississippi. The van was allegedly stolen from Belmont Church which is close to the detention center.

On Monday, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi reported that the van, which was connected to at least one of the escaped detainees had been recovered from a body of water near Alba in Wood County. A witness reported seeing a man pushing the van into the water.

Wednesday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said officers with Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a silver in color Toyota Camry on Tuesday. The vehicle had no license plate and was occupied by a white male and a black male. The vehicle evaded officers and headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco Texas.

The Chief of Cisco said the male driver matched the description of one of the escaped inmates from Mississippi. Officers did not get a good enough look at the black male occupant to get a positive identification. Cisco is located approximately 50 miles from Abilene Texas.

At this time the inmates have yet to be captured, however they are believed to be continuing west.

